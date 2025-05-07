Tickets to watch first team matches at Montilivi. (Except Class-A/Class-AA/European competitions)

The YEARLY PROGRAM A360 program it’s a residential experience for youth international players, from 18 years old. You will have the opportunity to live like elite footballers while experiencing the philosophy and methodology of Girona FC from inside and a weekend competition with a local club.

Duration of the program:

The duration of the YEARLY PROGRAM A360 is 10 months.



Who is it for?

The program is for 18 years old players.

* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.

** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.