Yearly Program ACADEMY 360
Program Description:
PRESENTATION:
The YEARLY PROGRAM A360 program it’s a residential experience for youth international players, from 18 years old. You will have the opportunity to live like elite footballers while experiencing the philosophy and methodology of Girona FC from inside and a weekend competition with a local club.
What does the program include?
- Full board at STEP HOUSE Girona Residence.
- Nutritional strategy focused on performance (5 meals / day).
- Medical and sports transfers (training sessions and match viewings).
- Training kit and welcome pack.
- 1/2 training sessions per week with Girona FC Academy teams.
- 2/3 morning training sessions per week with Girona FC Academy coaches.
- 1 day of video-analysis session with Girona FC Academy coach.
- 1 session at a high-performance center for elite athletes.
- Physiotherapist
- Tickets to watch first team matches at Montilivi. (Except Class-A/Class-AA/European competitions)
- Study area and support staff to continue with distance education programs.
- Laundry service.
- Wifi internet connection.
- Sportive insurance.
Duration of the program:
The duration of the YEARLY PROGRAM A360 is 10 months.
Who is it for?
The program is for 18 years old players.
* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.
** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.