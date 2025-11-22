Betis-Girona: a new opportunity to grow

This Sunday, November 23, Girona FC faces a very demanding match at the La Cartuja stadium against Real Betis in the 13th round of the League. It will be a key match to try to break the streak and achieve the first away victory. For Míchel, the priority is clear: to rebuild a team with soul, regain intensity, and earn points to move away from the danger zone.

Our opponent, Real Betis, comes to this match in a comfortable position. They occupy fifth place in the League, with 20 points, 19 goals scored, and 13 conceded. This shows that the Seville team is not only competing steadily but also aspires to consolidate its position at the top of the table and possibly fight for European spots if they maintain this trajectory by the end of the championship.

In the matches played this year, the green-and-white club has demonstrated solidity and the ability to be a tough opponent, especially when playing at home or in important scenarios. Consistency in the League has been one of the keys to their performance.

This match, therefore, represents a decisive moment for Girona: a victory could provide a vital psychological and competitive boost.