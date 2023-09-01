Centre-back Eric Garcia will play for Girona FC

Eric García will play this season for Girona FC. The Club and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the loan of the 22-year-old centre-back from Martorell.

Trained in Barcelona's youth teams, he joined Manchester City at the age of 17. In his first year in England, he was part of the youth team of the Mancunian team and, the following year, he began to stand out in the first team. He made his official debut on 18 December 2018, weeks before his 18th birthday, in a Carabao Cup match against Leicester City, where he started and played the entire game.

His outstanding progression as one of the best young talents in the world did not go unnoticed by national coach Luis Enrique Martínez, who called him up to the senior national team. Previously, he had been in the U-16, U-17 and U-21 teams.

He returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2021. Eric García stands out for his ability to get off the ball and his intelligence to anticipate his opponents, as well as his instinctive understanding of the game.

He has won the Premier League and three English League Cups with Manchester City, as well as a League and Super Cup with FC Barcelona.