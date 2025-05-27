Fel Faixedas, fifth guest of the podcast Orgull Gironí

Fel Faixedas, protagonist of the fifth episode The actor from Arbúcies has been the fifth to pass through the Girona dressing room to star in a new episode of the podcast Orgull Gironí. Actor, author and humorist, he has reviewed his professional career and also the link with Girona FC. Passionate about soccer since he was a child, he made his debut at Montilivi when he was very young: “When I was 14 years old, we came from a championship with a team from La Selva and La Garrotxa, and we played a match at Montilivi. I was very excited to play”. Over the years he stopped playing soccer, although personally he has always been closely linked to soccer in his village, Arbúcies, of which he is president, and he follows Girona FC closely.

“I always flag Girona and Orgull Gironí” Fel Faixedas has developed his career in show business and started founding Teatro de Guerrilla, with Quim Masferrer and Carles Xuriguera. Subsequently, he has continued his theatrical work with different projects and, in parallel to this, he has also participated in several television and radio programs. “I became a Girona fan because of Jordi Guerrero (second coach of Girona FC with Pablo Machín and native of Arbúcies), and I have never stopped following him.” One of the strongest memories he has is of Lugo: “I was devastated and thought, if I'm like this, how Jordi must be. I didn't even dare to call him. Those were some very bad years”. In addition, he also explained that “I feel very Girona and I make a lot of flag. I am very Girona and I can not understand that people here are not”.