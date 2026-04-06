Girona B earns a point in Terrassa

Girona B earned a valuable point at the Terrassa FC stadium (0-0) in a demanding match, marked by the defensive solidity of the Girona team and the lack of precision in the penalty areas.

The match began with a more incisive Terrassa, looking to take the initiative against a well-organized Girona B on the pitch with clear ideas: order, intensity, and minimizing risks. The home team had more presence in the opposing half during the first half, but they came up against a strong Girona defense and a very secure Andreev in goal, capable of handling the most challenging situations.

Far from falling apart, the reserve team grew as the minutes passed. In the second half, the team balanced the game and even found spaces to create chances, especially through quick transitions. However, the lack of precision in the final third prevented them from converting their opportunities into goals.

In the final stretch, Girona B still had some clear chances to take all three points, but their finishing was not accurate. At the same time, the team managed to withstand Terrassa's last attempts, securing a hard-fought draw.

With this result, Girona B continues to add points in a challenging setting and moves closer to their goal of avoiding relegation. Next Sunday, they will host Atlètic Lleida in Vidreres (12:30 PM).