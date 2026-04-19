Girona B loses but confirms its stay in 2RFEF

Girona B fell 2-1 at the Dani Jarque Sports City against Espanyol B in a competitive match marked by the home team's effectiveness, although the Girona side can still celebrate securing their place in the Segunda RFEF thanks to the day's results.

The match started with rhythm and opportunities, with a brave Girona B that did not limit itself to defending. However, just when the visitors seemed to be at their best, the first blow came. In the 40th minute, Londoño put Espanyol B ahead, taking advantage of a play inside the box that punished the Girona team excessively, as they had been competing on equal terms until then.

In the second half, the blue-and-white reserve team stepped up and struck again. In the 58th minute, Almansa extended the lead, forcing Girona B to fight back in the final stretch. The Girona side did not give up and persistently sought to close the gap, but they faced a very tight defense.

When the match seemed decided, set-piece quality emerged. In the 90th minute, Javi González reduced the deficit with a great free-kick goal from the edge of the box, adding excitement to the final moments. Despite their final push, the scoreline remained unchanged.

The defeat leaves a bittersweet taste for Girona B, who competed well but without reward. Nevertheless, the day has been favorable: the results of direct rivals allow the Girona team to mathematically secure their place in the category for another year, achieving their primary objective before the season ends.