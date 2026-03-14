Girona makes Montilivi count and defeats Athletic (3-0)

Girona FC smiled again at Montilivi with a resounding victory against Athletic Club (3-0) in the match corresponding to the 28th round of LaLiga. Goals from Hugo Rincón, Ounahi, and Claudio Echeverri secured a hard-fought triumph in front of the red-and-white fans, allowing Girona to reach 34 points.

The team led by Míchel Sánchez started the match with great intensity and struck early. In the 4th minute, a good collective play ended with an assist from Viktor Tsygankov, which Hugo Rincón capitalized on to put Girona ahead with a cross shot.

With the score in their favor, Girona maintained control for much of the first half, with solid defense and a compact team that managed to neutralize Athletic's attacks. Despite the visitors' attempts to respond, Girona managed to hold onto their lead before halftime.

In the second half, the Basque team stepped up their efforts to find an equalizer but encountered a very organized and effective Girona. As the match entered the final stages, in the 77th minute, Ounahi extended the lead to 2-0 after a move inside the box that put the game firmly in Girona's hands.

In added time, Claudio Echeverri sealed the victory with Girona's third goal, taking advantage of an assist from Tsygankov to set the final score at 3-0.

With this win, Girona secured three very important points and confirmed their strong performance at Montilivi in a match where the team successfully combined defensive solidity and offensive efficiency to overcome a very demanding opponent.