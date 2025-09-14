Girona takes a point of character from Vigo

Girona earned their first point of the season in La Liga today, but it came with a bittersweet taste after conceding a draw in the final minutes against Celta de Vigo at Balaídos. Míchel's team showed significant improvement and deserved more, but a penalty in added time prevented their first victory.

The match began with a more active Celta, but Girona managed to respond and find their footing. High pressing and quick transitions were the keys. Vanat's goal, a brilliant strike that capped off a great team play, put the Girona side ahead on the scoreboard and gave the squad a boost.

In the second half, Celta intensified their offense, but Girona's defense, with a great collective effort, managed to withstand the onslaughts. When the match was nearing its end and victory seemed within reach, the referee awarded a penalty. Borja Iglesias stepped up to convert the spot-kick and secure the final draw.

Despite the disappointment of the final result, the team demonstrated character, organization, and a more fluid style of play than in recent matches. The point earned today is important, but the team's performance is what truly inspires optimism for the upcoming games. Girona is already looking ahead to their next challenge, which will take place this Saturday at 2:00 PM at Montilivi against Levante.