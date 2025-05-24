Girona vs Atlético de Madrid

The last of the season The 2024/25 season comes to an end. After an unforgettable and intense season due to the debut in the Champions League and the difficulty of competing in a league as demanding as LaLiga, Míchel's men arrive at the last match with their homework done and next season they will compete for the fourth consecutive season at the highest level. It will be the club's sixth among the best, but first it is time to close the current one in the best way, and the team wants to get three prestigious points against Atlético de Madrid, which has secured the third position and has been fighting for the leadership for many stretches of the season. The Madrid side had an excellent first half of the season, with thirteen wins, five draws and only one defeat, but in the second half they have been more irregular and the title has eluded them. Their main weakness during this 2025 has been their away games, winning only two out of nine, with three draws and four defeats. Away from the Metropolitano, in fact, they have not won since the beginning of April, when they won at Sevilla with a goal in stoppage time.

Atlético de Madrid's own names With 'Cholo' Simeone as coach for another season, Atlético is a team with a very clear identity. Although they are a versatile team with players who dominate different registers, they are strong defensively (they are the second lowest scorers behind Athletic), dominate the physical aspect and have a lot of talent in the offensive section. In addition, some of their best weapons are their set pieces and transitions. Julián Álvarez, with 29 goals in all competitions, has become the team's top scorer, although he is also capable of helping out outside the box. He is followed by a much more referential striker, Sorloth, who has 21, and another of the Metropolitano's big stars, Antoine Griezmann, has 16. Gallagher or De Paul provide the physical power in a midfield that also counts on the talent of Koke or the arrival of Pablo Barrios and Marcos Llorente, and Lino is a dagger on the wing. The veteran Giménez leads a defense that also has outstanding players such as Le Normando or Lenglet, and Oblak is Atlético de Madrid's wall under the goalposts.