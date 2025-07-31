Hugo Rincón: "I want to make the most of this challenge"

Hugo Rincón was officially presented today to the fans as the new player of the first team. The young right-back arrives from Athletic Club, eager to contribute and excited to be part of a consolidated and ambitious project.

Rincón explained that, despite having several options on the table, Girona's interest was decisive: "I had quite a few options, but when Girona's interest came, I didn't hesitate and put pressure on Athletic and my representatives to be able to come here." The Navarrese defender also highlighted the confidence he has received from the club: "Both Míchel and Quique have shown a lot of confidence in me. I hope to contribute a lot to the team."

During his presentation, Rincón expressed his excitement about the challenge ahead: "It's a beautiful challenge. I'm joining a team that has been doing things very well for a long time, and I want to make the most of this challenge." He also emphasized his willingness to quickly adapt to the team's mechanisms: "The team works very well on the concepts the coach wants. I hope to adapt as soon as possible to the concepts the coach is looking for."

With a clear offensive vocation, Rincón stated that he wants to contribute in all aspects of the game: "I like to attack a lot, but I also hope to contribute everything I can in defense." He also mentioned that his teammate Joel had spoken very highly of the city and that he had been following Girona for some time because of its attractive style of play.

For his part, sporting director Quique Cárcel highlighted that "with Rincón, Girona gains a long right-back, a profile that was not in the squad and that Míchel was asking for." With this addition, the club continues to strengthen a squad that will continue competing ambitiously in the top tier of state football.