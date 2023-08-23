Manu Vallejo, to Real Zaragoza

Manu Vallejo will play this season in Real Zaragoza. Girona FC and the Aragonese club have reached an agreement for the loan until the end of the season of the forward from Cadiz. Vallejo, 26, arrived in Girona last summer from Valencia CF. In January he left on loan to Real Oviedo, with whom he played 16 games and scored 4 goals. A fast striker with great mobility, he stands out for his versatility, being able to act both on the wings and as a reference up front.