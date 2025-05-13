Martina Puigvert, fourth guest of the podcast Orgull Gironí

Martina Puigvert, protagonist of the fourth episode The Girona chef was the fourth to pass through the Girona dressing room to star in a new episode of the Orgull Gironí podcast. Dedicated to the world of hospitality, she is the head chef of Les Cols restaurant, awarded with two Michelin stars, and has traced her own gastronomic path linked to the territory of the Garrotxa. In addition, last year she was awarded as the best young chef in the state. "My mother started the restaurant 35 years ago, then my father joined her, and we have given continuity to the project. Gastronomy has a point that is difficult to explain that if you feel it and live it, you don't want to stop being part of it." In relation to Girona FC he also explained that “I recently came to Montilivi and I loved it, I'm looking forward to returning”.

“It made me respectful to say that I wanted to be a cook” Martina Puigvert explained that the three sisters have lived the world of cooking since they were little and, despite not having it clear from the beginning, they have ended up dedicating themselves and taking it to an exceptional level. "Since I was born I have grown up with an appreciation for the territory. Whenever we traveled, we always valued local food. All these experiences have made us value the way of cooking and understanding the cuisine". And he added that "we have always lived it in a very natural way. It was hard for me to take the step, but deep down I was very clear that I wanted to join the family project. We consider the restaurant as a life project".