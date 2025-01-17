"I expect an even better team for the second half of the season"

“Sevilla is a direct rival for Europe. They have a great coaching staff who ensure that the team has a high level of possession and a mentality of being protagonists with players who make a difference. They are a physically strong team and if you lose the ball, in transition, they do things very well and in two or three passes they get to your goal”

“It's a very important game, it's the first home game of 2025 and we want to do it for our people. We must be able to dominate against a great opponent. This month of January is very tough and if you win games, it's easier to prepare for the next one. If you want to be at the top of the table, you need to win at home”

“For the second round I expect a better team and above all a more regular team when it comes to doing things. That's why I think that day-to-day training is so important”

“My challenge is to find the best version of our squad”

“Solís‘ goal against Alavés shows the mentality of the team and the Club; always looking forward”