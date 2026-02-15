"We need our fans two hundred percent"

In the pre-match press conference, Michel analyzed the challenge of facing Barça and delivered a series of messages of utmost demand, confidence, and ambition.

The coach began by highlighting the pressure on big clubs: “Big teams play every match with the obligation to win it, otherwise it’s a tough week for them. And Barça will do so not because they lost against Atlético de Madrid but because Real Madrid won yesterday in the fight for the leadership.”

Míchel also wanted to emphasize Barça's depth and quality in all their lines: “Barça is not just Lamine Yamal. They have resources in all their lines. They are the team with the most depth in Europe and leaders in many LaLiga statistics.” “Barça,” he added, “has many differential qualities, and against them, the small detail of one meter more or less is important.”

Ahead of a match of this magnitude, Míchel reminds that the duel must serve as a step forward: “It’s a match to improve, and we have to approach it that way.” Regarding refereeing, the coach wanted to convey calm and confidence: “I have the utmost confidence in the referees. The referees do their job in the best way.” He also acknowledged the emotional dimension of such a match: “It’s a special match, that’s the reality. Playing against Barça, Madrid, and Atlético de Madrid and achieving victory is a significant step forward.”

One of the aspects he wanted to highlight is the importance of the support from the Montilivi crowd: “We need our fans at two hundred percent. They have to suffer with us and help us counter Barça.” Finally, he acknowledged that the team already knows how to try to hurt the Blaugrana side, but it will have to be demonstrated on the pitch: “We have in mind how to hurt Barça, but we have to put it into practice.”