Skip to main content
EN
Iván Martín
23
IVÁN MARTÍN
Iván Martín
Midfielders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Bilbao
Nationality
Strongest foot
Left
Minutes
2745
Starts
33 (91.67%)
Substitute
3 (8.33%)
Games played
36 (100%)
Starts
33 (91.67%)
Substitute
3 (8.33%)
Substituted
21 (58.33%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
5
Right foot
1 (20.00%)
Left foot
4 (80.00%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.14
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Bio

Girona and Villarreal have agreed the transfer of Iván Martín. The playmaker will be a red and white player until 2026. After two years on loan and showing an excellent performance, the Club has confirmed its commitment to the 24-year-old Bilbao-born player.

Martín, who has so far made 45 appearances in the Girona shirt, has become an important part of Michel's tactical plan, both in the promotion season and in the season of his return to the First Division.

His versatility allows him to play in several positions in the attacking lines. He also stands out for his verticality when it comes to tackling and overflowing, as well as for his good shot from medium distance.

Career

2017-2018   Villarreal CF C

2018-2019   Villarreal CF B

2019-2020   Villarreal CF B

2020-2021   CD Mirandés

2021-2022   Deportivo Alavés

2022            Girona FC