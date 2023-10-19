Skip to main content
Tsygankov
8
TSYGANKOV
Tsygankov
Forwards
Date of birth
Place of birth
Nahariya (Israel)
Nationality
Strongest foot
Left
International
Yes
Minutes
2066
Starts
26 (86.67%)
Substitute
4 (13.33%)
Games played
30 (100%)
Starts
26 (86.67%)
Substitute
4 (13.33%)
Substituted
22 (73.33%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
8
Right foot
4 (50.00%)
Left foot
4 (50.00%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.27
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence