8
TSYGANKOV
Tsygankov
Forwards
Date of birth
Place of birth
Nahariya (Israel)
Nationality
Strongest foot
Left
International
Yes
Minutes
2066
Starts
26 (86.67%)
Substitute
4 (13.33%)
Games played
30 (100%)
Starts
26 (86.67%)
Substitute
4 (13.33%)
Substituted
22 (73.33%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
8
Right foot
4 (50.00%)
Left foot
4 (50.00%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.27
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
0
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
41
Fouls conceded
14
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
841
Passes
Short successful
681 (80.98%)
Short unsuccessful
129 (15.34%)
Long successful
18 (2.14%)
Long unsuccessful
13 (1.55%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
18
13
58.06
Short successful
681
129
84.07
Total
699
142
83.12
Details
Key
27
Total forward
181
Total backward
281
Total right side
62
Total left side
317
Corners
27
Attack
32
Shots
Shots on target
16 (50.00%)
Shots off target
16 (50.00%)
Shots on target
16 (50.00%)
Assists
7
Dribbles
22 (47.83%)
Defence
88
Recoveries
Blocked shots
12 (10.00%)
Interceptions
0 (0.00%)
Recoveries
88 (73.33%)
Clearances
20 (16.67%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
20
Unsuccessful
9
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
91
84
86.21
Aerial
14
14
13.79