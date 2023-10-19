15
JUANPE
Juanpe
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Nationality
Height
190 cm
Minutes
739
Starts
6 (35.29%)
Substitute
11 (64.71%)
Games played
17 (100%)
Starts
6 (35.29%)
Substitute
11 (64.71%)
Substituted
1 (5.88%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0.00
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
4
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
0
Fouls conceded
5
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
548
Passes
Short successful
480 (87.59%)
Short unsuccessful
25 (4.56%)
Long successful
19 (3.47%)
Long unsuccessful
24 (4.38%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
19
24
44.19
Short successful
480
25
95.05
Total
499
49
91.06
Details
Key
0
Total forward
154
Total backward
33
Total right side
187
Total left side
174
Corners
0
Attack
4
Shots
Shots on target
0 (0.00%)
Shots off target
4 (100%)
Shots on target
0 (0.00%)
Assists
0
Dribbles
1 (50.00%)
Defence
27
Recoveries
Blocked shots
0 (0.00%)
Interceptions
0 (0.00%)
Recoveries
27 (35.53%)
Clearances
49 (64.47%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
8
Unsuccessful
3
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
12
7
35.19
Aerial
21
14
64.81
Career
2008-2010 Las Palmas Atlético
2010-2011 Las Palmas
2013-2015 Racing Santander
2015-2016 Real Valladolid
2016 GIRONA FC