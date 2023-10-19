Skip to main content
EN
Juanpe
15
JUANPE
Juanpe
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Nationality
Height
190 cm
Minutes
739
Starts
6 (35.29%)
Substitute
11 (64.71%)
Games played
17 (100%)
Starts
6 (35.29%)
Substitute
11 (64.71%)
Substituted
1 (5.88%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0.00
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Career

2008-2010   Las Palmas Atlético                       

2010-2011   Las Palmas                        

2013-2015   Racing Santander                           

2015-2016   Real Valladolid

2016             GIRONA FC