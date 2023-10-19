David López

The Barcelona central defender, who can also act as a pivot or central midfielder, has joined Girona FC this season after a long career in the top flight. Trained in clubs such as Sant Cugat, CE Mercantil and CE Damm, he arrived at RCD Espanyol in his last year as a youth player. On loan to CD Leganés and SD Huesca, he has also played for Napoli for two seasons, a team with which he won the Italian Super Cup in 2014. After two years in Italian football, he returned to Espanyol in the summer of 2016, ever since being a fixed in the blue and white defensive scheme. Since his debut in the First Division in 2010, he has played 237 official matches with the Barcelona team, scoring 12 goals and dishing out 9 assists.
2008-2011 RCD Espanyol B
2011-2012 CD Leganés
2012-2013 SD Huesca
2013-2014 RCD Espanyol
2014-2016 SSC Napoli
2016-2022 RCD Espanyol
2022 GIRONA FC