David López
5
DAVID LÓPEZ
David López
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Barcelona
Nationality
Height
185 cm
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
1975
Starts
25 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Games played
25 (100%)
Starts
25 (100%)
Substitute
0 (0.00%)
Substituted
10 (40.00%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
3
Right foot
2 (66.67%)
Left foot
1 (33.33%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.12
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Bio

The Barcelona central defender, who can also act as a pivot or central midfielder, has joined Girona FC this season after a long career in the top flight. Trained in clubs such as Sant Cugat, CE Mercantil and CE Damm, he arrived at RCD Espanyol in his last year as a youth player. On loan to CD Leganés and SD Huesca, he has also played for Napoli for two seasons, a team with which he won the Italian Super Cup in 2014. After two years in Italian football, he returned to Espanyol in the summer of 2016, ever since being a fixed in the blue and white defensive scheme. Since his debut in the First Division in 2010, he has played 237 official matches with the Barcelona team, scoring 12 goals and dishing out 9 assists. 

Career

2008-2011         RCD Espanyol B

2011-2012         CD Leganés

2012-2013         SD Huesca

2013-2014         RCD Espanyol

2014-2016         SSC Napoli

2016-2022         RCD Espanyol

2022                   GIRONA FC