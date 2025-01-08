Football Experiences 

Live as a Girona FC player from the inside:

Girona FC seeks to open the doors of the club to players between 7 and 23 years old, from all over the world, offering cultural, football and human experiences through a close and personalized attention.

The majority of activities take place at the club's official facilities and workspaces.

All experiences share Girona FC's own methodology and philosophy of high performance.

The training methodology is carried by professional coaches from the academy and executed in a fun, positive and safe learning environment.

These programs are aimed at all levels of soccer. However, the experiences where you interact with the Girona FC Academy teams are exclusive and require a previous approval process.