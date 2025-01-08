Football Experiences
Live as a Girona FC player from the inside:
- Girona FC seeks to open the doors of the club to players between 7 and 23 years old, from all over the world, offering cultural, football and human experiences through a close and personalized attention.
- The majority of activities take place at the club's official facilities and workspaces.
- All experiences share Girona FC's own methodology and philosophy of high performance.
- The training methodology is carried by professional coaches from the academy and executed in a fun, positive and safe learning environment.
- These programs are aimed at all levels of soccer. However, the experiences where you interact with the Girona FC Academy teams are exclusive and require a previous approval process.
- These activities are carried out during the season, continuously.
For further information, contact us: footballexperiences@gironafc.cat