99% of season ticket holders have renewed their commitment to the Club in the team's return to the highest category. Girona FC, which currently has 8,966 sth., today began the period for new registrations for those members who are registered on the waiting list to access a seat in the stadium. The Club plans to make around 700 new registrations and leave the number of sth. this season at 9,700, the entity's all-time high. These first 700 members who were on the waiting list have already received a communication from the Club informing them of the opportunity and the procedure they must follow to be able to access the subscription. The allocation of new subscriptions is made in order according to the membership number, making the cut at 9,796. Depending on the registrations that become effective, the seats that remain available will be assigned following the order of the waiting list until completing the 9,700.

The new extra stand that is being installed in the North sector, in the image, will have a capacity of 2,200 seats. The Club will also add an extra row to the lower sectors of both North Stand and South Stand, which will bring the total capacity of the stadium to 13,942 spectators.