A goal by Oriol Romeu gives the three points against Valladolid

A goal by Oriol Romeu in the final stretch of the game gave Girona the three points today against Valladolid. Girona took the lead in the first half with a strike from Reinier, who became the youngest Girona player to score a goal in the First Division. Despite the dominance of Míchel's men, Monchu balanced the game with a shot from outside the area that surprised Juan Carlos. With the tie at one goal, the break has been reached.

Already in the second half, Míchel has moved the bench by bringing in Samu Sáiz Manu Vallejo or Toni Villa, and the consequent change of drawing has improved the image of the Girona players, who have ended up imposing in a set piece action in the minute 86. With today's victory, Girona now has 7 points in the standings. Next week he visits Benito Villamarín.