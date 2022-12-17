A good Girona faces City in the last pre-season test

Great test to close the pre-season in December that Girona FC experienced today in Manchester. The team, which lost by 2 to 0, deserved more because it enjoyed good chances to achieve a closer result. In the end, however, the effectiveness of players like De Bruyne or Haaland were decisive in deciding the match in favor of City, who, despite having some casualties, have also lined up players like Gundogan and Mahrez in the starting eleven.

City was strong from the start and at the minute 4 took advantage of an error in the ball's release to take the lead. De Bruyne scored the first and at the 18, Haaland made it 2 to 0 after a good assist from the Belgian player. Girona went from less to more and had good opportunities to score before the break, with shots from Taty Castellanos, who with a good header smashed the ball into the base of the left post, Yan Couto and Ramon Terrats.

After the passage through the dressing rooms, the game was even. Girona has been gaining possession and stepped more into the local area. Just when the quarter of an hour of the second half was over, Stuani sent the ball over the crossbar. Arnau Martínez also forced the citizen goalkeeper to make a good intervention when there was little left for the conclusion but there was no way to score. Manu Vallejo did it but his goal was disallowed for offside.

The Girona players return to the competition next week. It will be Thursday (7:00 p.m.) when Míchel's team will visit the Príncipe Felipe stadium to face CP Cacereño in a Cup match.

Technical sheet

Manchester City (2).- Ortega, Charles, Katongo, Sergio Gómez, Lewis, Gundogan (Robertson, min.78), Mahrez, Rogers (Borges, min.50), Haaland (Bobb, min.59), De Bruyne ( McDonald, min.80) and Palmer.

Girona FC (0).- Gazzaniga, Arnau, Miguel Gutiérrez, Santi Bueno, Terrats (Bernardo, min.46), Oriol Romeu, Aleix Garcia (Ureña, min.72), Toni Villa (Valery, min.46), Castellanos (Stuani, min.46), Iván Martín (Samu Saiz, min.46) and Yan Couto (Joel Roca, min.72).

Goals

1-0 De Bruyne, min.4

2-0 Haaland, min. 18