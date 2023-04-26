A record-breaking victory

The second win against Real Madrid at Montilivi has made Girona the only team in the Spanish league with a positive record against the Madrid team (3 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats). Yesterday's match has left other data, such as having scored 4 goals against the third lowest scoring team in the category.

But if there is an absolute protagonist of the day, it is Taty Castellanos, who with his hat-trick catapulted the team to victory on a magical night. The Argentinian striker became the first Girona player to score four goals in a single match in the Primera Division and joined the exclusive list of players who have scored four or more goals for Real Madrid in a single match. A milestone not achieved in the league since 1947 (Esteban Echevarría, Real Oviedo).

It is not the first time that Taty Castellanos has scored four goals in the same match. Just over a year ago he scored four goals in his club New York City's 6-0 win at Real Salt Lake in the MLS. Callens, currently playing for Girona FC, also played in that team.