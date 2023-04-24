Agreement with Open Arms

From September 2015 to March 2023, Open Arms has saved more than 66,000 lives true to its commitment to leave no life adrift and to fight every day to bring to safety those fleeing war, poverty and violence by sea, land and air. And they have done so thanks to the help of many people. Girona FC also wants to join this cause and do its bit, and with this in mind has signed a collaboration agreement with the Catalan organisation.

The first step to give visibility to this great humanitarian project will be that the first team will wear the Open Arms logo on the left sleeve of the playing shirt, from the match against Real Madrid on 25 April in Montilivi until the end of the season. It is estimated that it will impact more than 6 million people worldwide.

Fans who buy or have already bought the official Girona shirt for this season will be able to print the Open Arms logo on the sleeve by paying 5 euros. The proceeds from this action will go entirely to the NGO.

But beyond its humanitarian missions, Open Arms also has an education programme in which it shares its experience and the testimonies of the people who suffer. This project, Education for Freedom, aims to promote values such as justice, empathy, respect and dignity, as well as respect for people, regardless of their beliefs, origins and opinions. The project aims to raise awareness among young people so that together we can build a better world. It is aimed at infant, primary, secondary and baccalaureate students, vocational training and special education. 125,000 students from 2,500 schools around the world have participated in the project since 2015. As a result of the agreement with Girona FC, Open Arms will will disseminate this programme in conjunction with the talks on nutrition that the Club regularly gives in Girona schools. Schools interested in hosting one of these talks can contact the Club at escoles@gironafc.cat

The agreement between the Club and the humanitarian organisation was signed by the president of Girona FC, Delfí Geli, and the founder and director of Open Arms, Òscar Camps, during a recent visit to the Open Arms Uno boat, which was also attended by first team coach Míchel Sánchez.

For Delfí Geli "we are proud of this collaboration agreement with Open Arms because of the great humanitarian work they carry out all over the world and we at Girona want to help them with whatever is needed, offering them the visibility that a football club like us can give them".

Òscar Camps emphasised that "a club as representative as Girona, and also in the First Division, is paying attention to us and giving us one of their arms so that we can put our emblem on it is very important". "Nowadays, football moves a lot of fans and is a very important mechanism for transmitting values. Many of the young people in our society look at and are interested in football and for us it is also a source of pride to be able to be there and to be able to do things, having Girona as an ally. As in Open Arms, we will try to be at the same level and we hope to be able to do a lot of things, especially with the kids, which is our main objective".