Bojan Miovski, transferred to Rangers FC

Girona FC and Rangers FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Bojan Miovski, bringing his time at Montilivi to an end after one season.

The North Macedonia international striker joined Girona in August 2024 from Aberdeen FC, where he had stood out with impressive scoring figures: 44 goals in 91 matches. He now returns to Scotland to join Rangers FC, based in Glasgow.

During his time at Montilivi, Miovski played 23 matches, including 4 in the Champions League and one in the Cup, totaling 1,284 minutes and 4 goals.

Girona FC thanks Bojan Miovski for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment during this time and wishes him the best of luck in this new stage in the Scottish league.