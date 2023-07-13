Brazilian Sávio will reinforce Girona FC's attacking line-up

Sávio Moreira de Oliveira, 19, will strengthen Girona FC's attack this season. The Brazilian striker arrives on loan from French side ESTAC Troyes, which, like Girona, also belongs to the City Football Group, and signed him last summer. Last season he played for PSV Eindhoven, where he had also arrived on loan from the French club.

Known as Savinho, the new Girona FC player is a skilful left winger. Trained at Atlético Mineiro, at the age of 16 he made his debut in his country's first division under Jorge Sampaoli. He is a regular in Brazil's youth teams and in the last season he has played in matches with PSV's Under-21 team and the first team, even making his debut in the Europa League.