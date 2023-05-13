Girona adds one point to Reale Arena and extends the current good dynamics

Girona continues to compete perfectly against any rival. Míchel's men have raised a 2–0 draw against Reale Arena against Real Sociedad to add a major point in the fight to finish as high as possible. Couto and Stuani have been the white-and-red scorers.



The first half has started in the worst possible way. Riquelme has deriving Kubo into the area, and Oyarzabal has advanced the locals. Real Sociedad has grown and David López has been providential avoiding Solrloth's finish. But in the 24th minute, it's 2-0, in a perfect Kubo center and Silva's finish at the bottom of the net. However, Girona has reacted in the best possible way to the final section of the first part. Arnau and Stuani have warned with two rounds of heads that they have been close to finishing in goal. In 37', Yan Couto scored a left-handed shot that surprised Remiro, and in the last minute added, Stuani sent a Riquelme center to tie the match.



In the second part, Gazzaniga has had to appear in up to three opportunities to avoid the local goal, in a new performance of great merit from the Argentine goalkeeper. For the Girona side, Iván Martín has been very close to the goal in the equator of the second half, but Remiro has perfectly capped the head of the 2323' white-and-red. During the final minutes, Romeo has been sent off for a double reprimand and Girona has suffered from the courage to add a stitch.



A total of 48 points has already been added by Girona, which is still in the seventh position of the qualification, without the other matches of the day being played. The white-and-reds will return to the competition next Saturday (14h) in Montilivi receiving a visit from the Villarreal.