Girona tombs Real Madrid on a magic night in Montilivi

Girona has knocked Real Madrid out in an offensive exhibition of the Míchel group. A poker by Taty Castellanos has allowed the Gironí team to reach 41 points in the classification, with only seven days remaining for the league final.



The first half has begun with two dangerous approaches from whites, where Rodrygo and Valverde have come up against the defense of Juanpe and Gazzaniga, respectively. And in just thirteen minutes, Taty got a brace to open the score. First, with a head-to-head finish centered by Miguel, and then with a ball in space that Castellanos won the game at Militao and beat Lunin. Shortly after, Vinicus made the 2-1 before the break.



But the second part has started excellently. Taty Castellanos has made the third one taking advantage of a large attendance from Yan Couto's right side. And after the playing time, Taty has rounded up the best night of his career with a head stroke centered on Riquelme. Montilivi has been mad at what has been a historic victory for Girona over the current European champions. In the final minutes, Lucas Vázquez has finished 4-2.



The historic triumph of the white-and-red ensemble in Montilivi against Real Madrid. With the victory, Girona reaches 41 points and passes a giant for another season in Primera División.