Free tickets for members for Girona B-UE Sant Andreu

Girona FC Members can now request their FREE ticket for the match between Girona B and UE Sant Andreu. The match will take place this Sunday, November 30th at 12 PM at the Vidreres Municipal Stadium.

Tickets for Members can ONLY be requested through this link Tickets GIRONA B - SANT ANDREU. The deadline to request tickets is Thursday, November 27th at midnight.

Through the same link, Members can purchase tickets for their non-Member companions at a price of 5 euros for general admission and 10 euros for the Tribune. Tickets must be collected at the Vidreres ticket office on the day of the match.

There will be NO ticket sales to the general public.