Girona already has more than 11,000 members

The desire to see Girona play in the First Division has made the Club already exceed 11,000 members. Non-subscriber members on the waiting list will be able to register as subscribers from July 26.

About 100 new members a day in the first 15 days after the club's promotion to the highest category show the desire to see the highest level football of the fans. This has increased the number of non-subscribers to the current 2,500, of which 1,800 are new since the end of the promotion season.

Waiting list

All non-paid Members who wish to opt for a fixed seat for the entire season must be registered on the waiting list. They can do so through their Membership Area and, once the new registration process is open, they will be notified by email when it is their turn to pay. The waiting list is sorted according to the priority set by the partner number.

Members will maintain this season the priority and the minimum 10% discount on the price of tickets for matches played in Montilivi as well as other benefits and discounts.

A Montilivi of 13,942 spectators

The Club has already confirmed that it will expand Montilivi's capacity by 2,200 seats in Gol Norte and add an extra row to the lower sectors of both Gol Norte and Gol Sur, bringing the stadium's total capacity to 13,942 spectators.