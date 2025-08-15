Girona and Andorra reach an agreement for the loan of Antal

Girona FC has reached an agreement with FC Andorra for the loan of Antal Yaakobishvili until the end of the current 2025-26 season.

The 21-year-old Hungarian defender joined the Club in 2021 from Atlètic Sant Just to integrate into Juvenil A, later joining the reserve team and also becoming part of the first team's dynamics. In February 2024, he renewed his contract with Girona until June 2028, reflecting the confidence in his potential.

Antal made his debut with the first team during the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against Rayo Vallecano. In January 2024, he made his league debut in the match against Sevilla.

Good luck, Antal!