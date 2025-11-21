Girona B goes for the three points in the Pitiüses Islands

Girona B visits SD Ibiza this weekend in a duel that comes with a new opportunity for the Girona reserve team to change their dynamics. The match, corresponding to the Group 3 of Segunda RFEF, will take place this Sunday, November 23 at 12:00h.

Quique Álvarez's team will visit the Municipal de Sant Rafael after drawing in their last match against UD Barbastro (0-0). A victory would place the Girona team back in the playoff zone. Meanwhile, SD Ibiza will try to earn three points to move out of the relegation zone.

Shin Katsuhima highlighted the competitiveness of the league in the match preview: "We knew the league would be very difficult. Everything is very balanced, but the team is competing in every match."