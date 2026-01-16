Girona B hosts Atlético Baleares in Vidreres

The Girona B hosts this weekend the Atlético Baleares in a challenging match in Vidreres (12:00h), with the aim of continuing to grow as a team and becoming strong at home. The red-and-white reserve team arrives after some poor results and with the goal of turning the situation around.

In front, a solid and experienced Atlético Baleares, which will demand maximum concentration and intensity. A good test for Girona B, which sees the match as a new opportunity to demonstrate its level.

In the pre-match, Quique Álvarez warned of the difficulty of the match and the great quality of the rival squad.

"We know the quality of the rival squad, they have the league's top scorer and are a dangerous team."