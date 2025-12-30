Girona B: Reserve team derby at Montilivi

The Girona B faces one of the most attractive matches of the weekend with the visit of Espanyol B to Montilivi. A reserve team derby that comes at a key moment of the season and presents a good opportunity for the Girona team to confirm their good form against a consistently challenging opponent.



The team led by Quique Álvarez has shown clear progress throughout the season, especially in home matches.



In front of them will be a young but talented Espanyol B, faithful to the competitive style of the white-and-blue reserve teams.



Beyond the points, the match has a special emotional component. A derby always motivates the red-and-whites, who will try to ensure the three points stay at Montilivi next Sunday, December 4th at 12h. Members will be able to enter the match for free.