Girona B seeks to assert itself at Montilivi against the leader

Girona B hosts FC Barcelona Atlètic, the leader of Group 3 of the Segunda Federación, this Sunday at Montilivi (12:00h). The match will serve as an opportunity for Quique Álvarez's men to make their season debut at the stadium and bounce back after the defeat in Olot that ended their unbeaten streak. The red-and-whites come into the game in fifth position, fully immersed in the fight for the top spots in the standings, and with the challenge of overcoming the most consistent team in the championship.

The Girona team has had a remarkable start to the season, showing defensive solidity and the ability to compete against any opponent. Despite the loss in La Garrotxa, Quique Álvarez's squad has left positive impressions in recent matches and aims to demonstrate to their fans that the group's ambition and quality remain intact. Montilivi, a venue for great occasions, will be an added motivation for a Girona B team that wants to continue growing. The Girona team recovers Papa, who missed the last match due to suspension.

FC Barcelona Atlètic comes into the match after drawing (2-2) in the last round at the Johan Cruyff Stadium against Poblense, in a game where former Girona player Òscar Ureña was once again decisive. Looking ahead to Sunday's match, Juliano Belletti will be without Joan Ayala, who is suspended, a significant absence on the right flank.

The Girona B–Barça Atlètic clash is shaping up to be a direct duel for the top positions. The red-and-whites want to take advantage of the support of their fans and the confidence of playing in a top-tier venue to halt the leader and send a clear message: this team is ready to compete with the best.