Girona B visits the leader's field

The Girona B visits the field of Poblense this weekend in a demanding duel that should serve to measure the moment of the red-and-white reserve team away from home. The Girona team arrives at the match after losing their last game against Espanyol B. Quique Álvarez's men want to take a step forward and once again demonstrate their potential.

They will face an intense and strong Poblense at home, which will require maximum concentration and defensive solidity. The Balearic team arrives at the match still holding the top position in the standings and demonstrating their potential at Sa Pobla.

Before the match, Lou Marley highlighted the solidity of the Mallorcan team and spoke about his time with the team:

"I think that at my age, having the opportunity to play with Girona B is something that must be taken advantage of. I feel very comfortable, I am learning and improving thanks to them."

Sunday at 12h, a very intense match is expected between the leader and Girona B.