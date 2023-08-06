Girona beat Lazio 2-1 and win the Costa Brava Trophy

In the last match before LaLiga EA Sports began, the people from Girona were the clear dominators of the confrontation against the team that last season was runner-up in the Italian league. The rojiblancos, from minute one, have set the pace and attitude through good combinations between lines and high defensive pressure.

In the first half, each team had a fairly clear chance. One through Luis Alberto for the Italians and Stuani for the people of Girona. It was in the second half where practically everything happened, since they had only been five minutes into the second half when the first goal for Montilivi's team arrived. Tsygankov connected a powerful shot that slipped past the right post of the goal defended by Iván Provedel. In the sixty-fifth minute, the Romans were left with one less man due to the expulsion of Zacagni. Shortly after, under intense control from Girona, Miguel placed the ball precisely on Stuani's head, and the Uruguayan, with his characteristic eye for goal, turned his head to position the ball away from the goalkeeper and raise the ball. 2-0. Before the end of the match, the Italians scored after a free kick that Taty Castellanos finished off to make it 2-1.

Girona's starting eleven has been made up of Gazzaniga, Miguel, Arnau, David López, Stuani, Tsygankov, Aleix Garcia. Savinho, Blind, Yangel Herrera and Ivan Martin. Pablo Torre, Yan Couto, Selvi, Pau Victor and Artem Dovbyk, who made his debut in the rojiblanca shirt today, also came out.