Girona draws one against Osasuna in a hard-fought match

Girona jumped into the lawn of Montilivi with great novelties in the eleven, among which stood out the headlines of Gazzaniga, Manu Vallejo and Toni Villa. Osasuna had the first clear approach. A shot of Rubén Pe sortira came out rubbing the stick in the 19th minute. About half an hour of play, Nacho Vidal topped with his head above the Gazzaniga goal. In the 37th minute, Kike Barja advanced Osasuna with a big shot from the front. But Girona tried until the end, and in the last move of the first time, David López pushed a quit of Yangel Herrera into the goalpost.

Girona was animated in the second act with two far-flung shots from Yangel and Toni Villa. Equality was the dominant tonic of a second part without great opportunities in either area.

Empathy of Girona against Osasuna in a working party. Next Sunday, the team visits Santiago Bernabéu to see their faces with Real Madrid.