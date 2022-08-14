Girona fall to the minimum in Mestalla on their return to primera

Girona's return to the Primera División has been with an eleven with new features and the official debuts of David López, Riquelme, Taty, and couto's re-debut. The first half was marked by the tone of equality. He soon warned Girona on a ball hanging in the area that found no finisher (3'). Valencia's first danger approach was a rejection by David López who was about to enter juan carlos' goal (23'). In the closing stages of the first half, the home side had two clearer chances. Hugo Duro deflected from inside the area, and in the last minute of play, a rigorous hand inside Valery's area ended in a penalty for Valencia. Soler has transformed the maximum penalty and has advanced the locals.

The second half started with Cömert being sent off for a tough innings on Castellanos, but Girona, despite trying in every way, were unable to get past Valencia's two well-placed four-man lines. Alexios Garcia had the clearest chance for the Gironins, but Mamardashvili deflected his shot well. In this second half, Miguel and Yangel Herrera made their official debuts for the red and white team.

Girona leave mestalla empty and will look for their first victory in the Primera División in this second stage on Monday, August 22 in the premiere in Montilivi against Getafe.