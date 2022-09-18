Girona falls to Benito Villamarín despite leaving a large image

Girona was presented to Benito Villamarín with an excellent presentation letter. Miguel made a fantastic personal move that ended with Arnau Martínez's first league goal. A few minutes later, the referee whispered Bernardo's ultimate penalty on Rodri, which Borja Iglesias transformed. At the equator of the first time, Reinier had a head blow that stopped Rui Silva.

Reinier was about to advance Girona to the scoreboard at the beginning of the second part, but his finish was met with wood. Minutes later, Riquelme, with all in favour, sent the ball over the goal after a center of Arnau. After twenty minutes, Borja Iglesias took advantage of a dead ball to beat Juan Carlos and flip the score.

He defeated Girona al Benito Villamarín in a big match of the white-and-reds, despite the final score.