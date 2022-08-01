Girona FC agrees the Rodrigo Riquelme's arrival

Girona FC incorporates the 22-year-old winger Rodrigo Riquelme, better known as Roro Riquelme, who arrives on loan from Atlético de Madrid until the end of the season. Riquelme, who stands out for his ability with the ball, speed and vision of the game, is a versatile right winger who can also act as a midfielder or in midfield.

Born in Madrid, he began his football career at Real Zaragoza, the city where he lived as a child for his family's work reasons. Later, and already back in Madrid, he joined Rayo Vallecano but at the age of 10 he entered mattress base football. After going through all the categories of the rojiblanco team, in September 2019 he made his debut with the first team in the highest category in a match against Eibar. Riquelme has also tried English football because two seasons ago he played on loan at ARC Bournemouth in the Championship. Last year he stood out at Mirandés, his last destination. With the Burgos team he played 39 games -36 in the league and 3 in the Cup-, scoring 8 goals and dishing out a dozen assists.