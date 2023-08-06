Girona FC sign Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk

Girona FC has strengthened its attack with the signing of 26-year-old Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk. The player, who is an international for his country, signs a five-season contract until June 2028. Dovbyk arrives from SC Dnipro-1, with whom he scored 29 goals in 39 games in the three competitions he played in last year, the league, the Conference League and two Europa League qualifiers. In his country's top flight he scored 24 goals (8 from the penalty spot), as well as providing 6 assists. These figures earned him the title of top scorer in the Ukrainian top flight last season.

Dovbyk's sporting career has developed mostly in Ukraine, although he has also played in Denmark and had a short experience in Moldova.

Dovbyk also stood out in the matches he played with the national team, where he is a teammate of Viktor Tsygankov, who is also a red and white player. He made his debut for the national team in March 2021 in a match against Kazakhstan, a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup. In June of the same year he scored the goal that gave Ukraine the qualification to the quarterfinals of the European Championship in a match against Sweden.