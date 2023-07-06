Girona joins the €30 ticket offer for away games

Girona FC and 14 other LaLiga clubs have agreed to set the price of away tickets at 30 euros. The proposal contemplates a minimum of 300 the number of seats with these conditions.

In addition to Girona FC, those who have signed the agreement are Cádiz, Almería, Sevilla, Betis, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Mallorca, Getafe, Real Sociedad, Athletic, Granada, Barcelona, Las Palmas and Alavés.

The measure has been in place in the Premier League since 2016 and has proved to be a success. Since then, the number of away fans travelling has soared to the point of breaking attendance records in the recently concluded season. With the signing of this agreement, Girona FC aims to make it easier for fans to follow the team away from Montilivi.

For Delfi Geli, president of Girona FC, the initiative "is a mutual benefit for all the clubs. We will be able to receive rival fans, ours will be able to travel to visiting stadiums with advantages. In the end we owe it to our "fans and we have to help them as much as possible so that they can make their trips”.