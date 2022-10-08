Girona puts the Atlético strings against the strings, but leaves the Metropolitano vacuum

The match started in the worst possible way for the interests of Girona. On the first local arrival, Correa advanced Atlético with a finish on the second pole.

Girona reached the equator of the first act with a Romeu shot that covered the Matalasser defence. Soon after the half-hour of the game, Romeu and Yangel had a new double chance in the rival area that they could not materialize. On the last move of the first time, Yangel finished head off on the clearest occasion for the Gironans.

Valery and Couto entered the break in search of freshness on the wings, but in the first action of the second time, Correa doubled the advantage for the locals. Stuani reappeared around the time of play, and soon after Riquelme put Girona into the match with a big shot from outside the area. Aleix Garcia nearly had a tie with a fantastic distant shot that hit the wood after a large Oblak stop. Minutes later, Aleix himself rendezvoused with Oblak in a new attempt from outside the area, and Stuani met the crossbar in a headtop.

He defeated the minimum of Girona on his visit to the Metropolitano in a match where the white-and-reds did not deserve to lose. Next Saturday, new competition day in Montilivi vs. Cádiz.