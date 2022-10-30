Girona scores Bernabéu while remaining faithful to his ideals

Michel's went to Bernabeu with the idea of continuing to show their essence. In the second minute, Taty Castellanos topped the pole in a center of Arnau. Around 20', Valery finished close to Courtois' goalkeeper on another clear occasion for the Gironins. The response of the whites was through a far-away shot from Camavinga that drove away rubbing the stick. Minutes later, Rodrygo encountered the wood with an attempt from the front. With Girona offering a large version, Yangel shook Bernabéu's crossbar in a new Girona opportunity at the first act.



The second act began with a blow of head diverted from Arnau. Riquelme and Javi Hernández entered the first minutes of the part, and the first left Valery alone at Courtois, but the goalkeeper avoided Girona. On the first local arrival of the second act, Valverde assisted Vinicius who pushed the ball to the bottom of the net. But Girona did not throw the tovallola, and with ten missing from the final, Stuani made the tie transforming a penalty into Asensio's hands. In the final stretch, Kroos was expelled by double ammonia.



Great point of Girona at Santiago Bernabéu in a match where Míchel's were faithful to his style and enjoyed great opportunities for even adding victory. Next Friday (21h) in Montilivi, Girona will receive Athletic with the aim of winning over their hobby.