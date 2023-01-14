Girona tombs Seville and blows Montilivi

Girona FC has scored the first victory of the year against a rival in Spain. Nianzou has forwarded visitors in a stroke in the first half, but the targets of Stuani and Yangel have flipped the marker and allowed Girona to add three gold points to Montilivi.





The first half has started with a Girona dominador and with clear opportunities for Míchel. Stuani has had the first in a row that has successfully stopped Bono. Minutes later, Arnau with the head, and Iván Martín with a vaseline, have also been unable to find a goal. And on the first visitor arrival, the goal came. In the 13th minute, Rakitic has served a foul in the heart of the area and Nianzou has sent the ball to the bottom of the net with a precise head finish. The gyronine reaction did not take long. Romeo and Riquelme have tried fortune, but neither has found the tie. In the final leg of the first act, Bono avoided a tie in a David Lopez head coup.





The second part could not start better with white-and-red. After a collective action, Toni Villa has assisted Stuani and Uruguayan has drawn. The match has entered a phase of maximum equality, and it has not been until the last minutes that the occasions have appeared. Rafa Mir and Yangel have given notice without fortune, but in the 88th minute Yangel has blown up Montilivi. Valery has stole the ball on the visiting exit, and assisted Yangel who beat Bono with category.





Girona's prestigious victory over Seville in Montilivi in a demonstration of Míchel's power. The red-and-whites accumulate seven days without losing in the League and add twenty-one points to the classification. Next Sunday (14h), Girona visits Villarreal in the Estadio de la Cerámica.