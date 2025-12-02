Girona visits an in-form Ourense

Girona FC faces the second round of the Copa del Rey this Wednesday (9:00 PM) at the field of Ourense CF, a Galician team that plays in the Primera Federación. After eliminating Constància from the Balearic Islands in the previous round, Míchel's team travels to O Couto with the aim of continuing to advance in the competition.

Ourense CF arrives at the match in great form. The team led by Dani Llácer has had an outstanding November, with four wins and one draw in the league, and comes off an epic comeback against Unionistas de Salamanca (4-3), with two goals in added time by local player Hugo Sanz. Additionally, in the first round of the Copa, they caused an upset by eliminating Real Oviedo, a Primera División team, which confirms their competitiveness.

One of the key figures of the match will be Oriol Comas, a Girona-born player who now wears the Ourense jersey after spending twelve seasons in the youth ranks of Girona FC. The match will, therefore, have a special emotional component for him.

Míchel gives a rest to Witsel, Àlex Moreno, and Ounahi. The coach brings back Solís, who is included in the squad as a new addition, and takes eight players from the reserve team to Galicia: Andreev, Salguero, Papa, Lass, Gibi, Arango, Pol Arnau, and Sarasa.

Girona, which maintains its enthusiasm for the Copa, will look to impose its game and secure a ticket to the next round against a rival that has shown character, faith, and the ability to compete until the end.