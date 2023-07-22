Iván Martín, signed for 3 seasons

Girona and Villarreal have agreed the transfer of Iván Martín. The playmaker will be a red and white player until 2026. After two years on loan and showing an excellent performance, the Club has confirmed its commitment to the 24-year-old Bilbao-born player.

Martín, who has so far made 45 appearances in the Girona shirt, has become an important part of Michel's tactical plan, both in the promotion season and in the season of his return to the First Division.

His versatility allows him to play in several positions in the attacking lines. He also stands out for his verticality when it comes to tackling and overflowing, as well as for his good shot from medium distance.