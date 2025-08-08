Jastin will play on loan at FC Andorra

Girona FC and FC Andorra have reached an agreement for the loan of Jastin García, who will play for the Principality's team during the 2025/26 season. The young footballer will continue his development in a demanding category like LaLiga Hypermotion, gaining minutes and experience in a competitive environment. In Andorra, Jastin will join Kim Min-su, also on loan from Girona this season to the team coached by Ibai Gómez.

Jastin, 21 years old, is one of the emerging talents from Girona FC's academy. After completing an outstanding season with the reserve team and participating in various first-team dynamics, this loan represents an important step for his sporting growth.

From Girona FC, we wish him the best of luck in this new stage, confident that this experience at FC Andorra will allow him to continue growing as a footballer and return prepared to face new challenges as a red-and-white player.