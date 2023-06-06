The team will start the pre-season training on 10 July.

The first team squad began their summer holidays on Monday after securing their continuity in the First Division a few days ago. Players and staff will return to work on 10 July to start preparing for the 2023-24 season. The first two days will be devoted to medical check-ups and they are scheduled to start working on the pitch from 12 July at the La Vinya training centre.

Two stays are scheduled, one at the Royalverd Training Centre in Vall d'en Bas from 17 to 22 July, and the other at Manchester City's City Football Academy (CFA) from 24 to 30 July.

Friendly match

As usual, several friendly matches have been scheduled. The first confirmed is the match Míchel's men will play against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday July 29, during their stay in England. The match will be played at Ewood Park at 3pm local time.